Write a single SMS to reach all your friends. Create buzz to promote yourself. Buzz is the sharing you do with friends throughout the day. It is jokes, gossip, the latest word, the inside scoop. Buzz messages are both saved online in your My Frengo web account and sent via text message to your phone. Turn these messages on or off whenever you want, from the web or from your phone. Sharing Buzz with friends is the best part of Frengo! There are many ways to share Buzz. After joining each new Buzz you will be prompted to invite friends to the Buzz you just joined. Use the web form to enter your friends' mobile numbers and Frengo will automatically send a text invite to their phone. If your friend replies OK you will both be following that Buzz together. You can see your friend's messages online on your My Frengo homepage.