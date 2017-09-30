Recce is a fast, beautiful, and fun way to explore London and everything that is going on in your immediate environment. From great coffee shops and hip bars, to planning the fastest way to get around town, Recce's unique approach makes every day activities fun and engaging. Features: A super-fast, fully interactive and immersive 3D way to discover the most popular and vibrant parts of London. Built-in GPS and Compass functionality to quickly locate yourself, and discover the most interesting things in your immediate surroundings. Available both on-line and off-line with rich and relevant information. Take a quick tour and explore London's finest landmarks, from the classics such as Tower Bridge, Buckingham Palace & Big Ben to the modern additions such as The Shard, Gherkin, and Olympic Park.