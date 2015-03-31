Deep Forest - Find Way Back.

By YULIYA SHNITKO |

Simple and quality application that uses the location services to help you find your way back home. The distance to your home is displayed in real time as you walk.This app saves your valuable time and the hassle of searching. Now you will never get lost. The app will be especially useful for tourists, hunters, mushroomers.b7f8a17c7e
PriceUSD0
LicenseFree
File Size5.52 MB
Version1.0
Operating System iOS
System RequirementsCompatible with iPod Touch (3rd generation or later, iPhone 3Gs, iPhone 4, iPad. iTunes account required.

