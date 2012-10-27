ON SALE FOR A VERY LIMITED TIME. REGULAR PRICE $2.99!This application allows you to view and manage maps of the world on your device. Enlarge, move, place points of interest, and a GPS to your current location. Manage your favorite locations, Edit Pin, consult thousands of Points of Interest around your city and even check the local weather.FEATURES:* Search an address* Get Directions* Find businesses and places around you* Add a pin to your location* Edit Pin on Map* Manage favorite locations* Track your path* Current weather * Location Proximity* Multi touch zoom* Portrait and Landscape views* Offline Map CacheHOW IT WORKS: To manage you favorites: You need to search an address or go to places so you have a location on Map, then you will have a bubble Address with a little white star on the left and a blue arrow on the right. You tap on the white star to edit the name of the location (by default it's Current Location) click on Location Type to change the Pin then you click on Add to my favorites. To Add in your Contacts you just need to click on the blue arrow on the right of the bubble address.For more Help click on this link: http://icubemedia.net/index.php?option=com_content&view=article&id=70&Itemid=143&lang=en