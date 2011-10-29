OutSide Maps is an iPhone/iPad/iPod Touch application that enables you to view and navigate a wide variety of UK Ordnance Survey maps (excluding Northern Ireland) using an easy-to-use touch interface.OutSide Maps uses data supplied by the Ordnance Survey's OpenSpace and OpenData initiatives and supports both on-demand download of map data and bulk downloading for offline viewing via either 3G or WiFi (depending on hardware).OutSide Maps includes the following features:- Intuitive "slippy maps" interface- Native iPad support (no pixel doubling!)- Multiple resolutions of maps available. Per-pixel resolutions are: 200m, 100m, 50m, 25m, 10m, 5m, 2m and 1m- Free on-demand map downloads from the Ordnance Survey via OpenSpace- Free map pack downloads for offline viewing from the Ordnance Survey via OpenData- Historic Ordnance Survey data from 1921-1947- OpenStreetMap support- Full Ordnance Survey OSTN02 correction for highest accuracy (+/- 1m accuracy)- Real-time position tracking via GPS (or WiFi-based positioning)- Compass and bearing (either using GPS and movement tracking or hardware compass if available)- Waypoints functionality including import and export via GPX format- OS OpenSpace-driven postcode and placename lookup (online only)- Grid reference and latitude/longitude lookup (offline)We apologise for the lack of coverage for Northern Ireland. Northern Ireland is mapped by the Ordnance Survey Northern Ireland who are not currently participating in the OS OpenData initiative. As such, this mapping is not freely available and we cannot offer it via OutSide Maps.