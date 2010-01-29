WARNING:This application is intended to find ATM machines in the Netherlands only!Don't spend time on searching an ATM machine in the Netherlands anymore, Pin! helps you find ATM machines near you.Pin! shows all ATM machines near you and allows you to plan directions to an ATM with Google Maps. Pin uses an online ATM database, provided by ING Bank.Pin! offers a simple, clean user interface to make using Pin! as easy as possible!
|Price
|USD0.99
|License
|Purchase
|File Size
|1.34 MB
|Version
|1.3
|Operating System
|iOS
|System Requirements
|Compatible with iPhone and iPod touch., Requires iPhone OS 2.2.1 or later., iTunes account required