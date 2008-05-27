To Do is a lightweight and fast widget to manage tasks. Thanks to Mac OS X Leopard it integrates with iCal and Mail. The big advantage: to manage your tasks you don't have to leave these applications open. Integrated: When you mark a task as done, change its priority or delete it, you'll see the change immediately in Mail and iCal and vice versa. Up to Date: Got the newest version? If not, you get notified. Just one click or hit enter and you're up to date with a new and fresh release. Customizable: Don't use priorities? Just want to see your work tasks? Don't want to see completed tasks? Dislike Marker Felt? No Problem! To Do does it the way you want. Slick Interface: To Do fits perfectly into your Dashboard. You'll feel familiar with its design similar to Mail's To Do and Notes window. Additionally, you can resize it to your needs. Read & Write: With To Do you can mark a task as done, set its priority, edit the title and even add new tasks. So, when iCal and Mail are closed, you don't have to bother opening heavy apps. Keyboard Navigation: You're the keyboard guy? Then you'll like To Do: Navigate through your tasks with the up and down arrows, hit enter to edit the title, hitting 0, 1, 2 or 3 sets the priority accordingly, backspace or delete removes a task and - yeah, you got it. There When You Want It: Need to see your tasks? Just completed something? Somebody told you to do a favour? Bring Dashboard up and you're ready to get things done. Lightweight: To Do is super lightweight. Even on older systems it runs super snappy. Thanks to Dashboard you don't have to open To Do each time you log in and you don't have to minimize or hide it when you don't need it. International: Sprechen Sie Deutsch? Parlez-vous francais? Hablas espanol? Fala portugues?To Do speaks five languages. Free: To Do is free. Download it, use it, love it! Countless hours of my little spare time went into developing this widget on an old PowerBook. If you like it, every donation is highly appreciated.