AppAntenna

By DeepTunes |

Download
Download
AppAntenna shows AppStore's ranking for iPhone and iPod touch on your Mac. It displays list of Application's title, creator and price on widget starts.By click app title, description and a preview image appears. Display each country's ranking. Smooth scroll by mouse wheele and dragging. Launch iTunes and show application's detail page.
LicenseFree
File Size246.74 kB
Version2.0
Operating System Mac OS X 10.4 Intel Mac OS X 10.4 Mac OS X 10.5 Mac OS X 10.5 Intel Mac OS X 10.5 PPC Mac OS X 10.4 PPC Macintosh

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All