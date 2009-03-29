AppAntenna shows AppStore's ranking for iPhone and iPod touch on your Mac. It displays list of Application's title, creator and price on widget starts.By click app title, description and a preview image appears. Display each country's ranking. Smooth scroll by mouse wheele and dragging. Launch iTunes and show application's detail page.
|License
|Free
|File Size
|246.74 kB
|Version
|2.0
|Operating System
|Mac OS X 10.4 Intel Mac OS X 10.4 Mac OS X 10.5 Mac OS X 10.5 Intel Mac OS X 10.5 PPC Mac OS X 10.4 PPC Macintosh