You can easily reach any information; director, writer, genre, cast, plot outline, awards, original music, cinematography, user rating etc. about movies you add to the program from the web sites such as IMDB by just pushing a button. If you'd like to print the screen display, you can design any report as you wish through the agency of the editor of report templates. By giving numbers, you can catalog your DVDs and CDs. With devisable HTML interface you can get a view at any style you'd like to. You can reach movies quickly with the modules of quick search and advanced search on the main menu of the program.Version 2.5 has added advanced color select components to option module and fixed IMDb Top 250 update problem.