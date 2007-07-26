JCPenney Search

By ShopRMall

Browse JCPenney's Giant Catalog of products. Type in what you are looking for, hit search, and away you go. (Note: JCPenney Search contains the author's affiliate id and any purchases done through JCPenney Search will give the author a kickback. This does not incur any additional cost or fees to you.) This version is the first release on CNET Download.com.
LicenseFree
File Size242.2 kB
Version1
Operating System Windows Windows Vista Windows XP
System RequirementsWindows XP/Vista, Yahoo Widgets Engine

