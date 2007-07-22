Kalamazooeats

By Kazoojoe |

Kalamazooeats allows you to search for restaurants in Kalamazoo, MI. Kalamazooeats enables you to search by what's closest to a particular address, what the restaurant is called, and what type of cuisine is served there. Best of all, though, is that the search results are displayed inside Kalamazooeats, making finding someplace new to eat at a complete breeze. This version is the first release on CNET Download.com.
LicenseFree
File Size230.39 kB
Version1
Operating System Windows 2000 Windows XP Windows
System RequirementsWindows 2000/XP, Yahoo Widgets Engine

