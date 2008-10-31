Craigstoolbox Image Preview for Internet Explorer

By Craigstoolbox |

Speed up your Craigslist searches for apartments, autos, music equipment, furniture, even that special someone with Craigstoolbox Image Preview Extension for Internet Explorer and Firefox. Thumbnails for each listing are displayed within the search results. Simply scroll down the page and browse 100 listings in 1-2 minutes.This version is the first release on CNET Download.com.
PriceUSD9.95
LicenseFree to try
File Size476 kB
Version3.0
Operating System Windows Vista Windows Windows 2000 Windows XP
System RequirementsWindows 2000/XP/Vista

