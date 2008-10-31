Speed up your Craigslist searches for apartments, autos, music equipment, furniture, even that special someone with Craigstoolbox Image Preview Extension for Internet Explorer and Firefox. Thumbnails for each listing are displayed within the search results. Simply scroll down the page and browse 100 listings in 1-2 minutes.This version is the first release on CNET Download.com.
|Price
|USD9.95
|License
|Free to try
|File Size
|476 kB
|Version
|3.0
|Operating System
|Windows Vista Windows Windows 2000 Windows XP
|System Requirements
|Windows 2000/XP/Vista