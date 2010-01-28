Yolink Internet Explorer

By TigerLogic |

Download
Download
Yolink --Search. Find. Create. Find exactly what you're looking for, only faster. Using key terms, the yolink extension scans web pages, search engine results, e-books and more to deliver just the information you need. But it doesn't end there. Once you've found what you need, yolink lets you compile all of your results in Google Docs and Spreadsheets and Share it. So it not only simplifies your search, it simplifies your life.
LicenseFree
File Size9.57 MB
Version3.1.1.0019
Operating System Windows Windows 7 Windows XP Windows Vista
System RequirementsInternet Explorer 6.0/7.0/8.0

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All