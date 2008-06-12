DidDone Toolbar

DidDone Toolbar is good way to search on all the best search engines into one toolbar including Google, Yahoo, Live, even more. You get: Block PopUps, Zoom In and Zoom Out, URL shortcut, Auto Fill, Panic Button, Internet Radio, Adult Block, Add Button, Email Check, Feed Tool, Login Manager. Search on all major Video Search, News Search, Images Search. Play Music Search. This version is the first release on CNET Download.com.
LicenseFree
File Size2.42 MB
Version1.0
Operating System Windows Windows XP Windows 2000 Windows Vista
System RequirementsWindows 2000/XP/Vista, Internet Explorer 6.0

