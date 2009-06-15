My Style

This little program allows you to create a custom style for Web pages that you view in the Internet Explorer. You can customize a Web page in several ways: increase spacing between lines of text to make it more readable; use margins - useful when the text occupies the whole screen width; replace the page font with the Verdana font which is more readable on a computer screen; hide all images on the page. To use the program, you need to create a custom style script first using a settings dialog. Version 2.1 includes a new feature - making page background white.
LicenseFree
File Size93.48 kB
Version2.1
Operating System Windows 2000 Windows 95 Windows XP Windows Me Windows

