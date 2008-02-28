Trailfire provides a unique new method for commentary, web navigation and social discovery. By leaving "marks", which are essentially electronic notes, on individual Web pages and adding your comments you can guide people out onto the web and help them discover what you already know. Connect your marks together and form a "Trail" with your own navigation path across the web. Trailfire's unique social discovery engine generates an audience to discover the trails you create without the need for them to download the Trailfire extension. Download the Trailfire extension and create a web of your own for others to discover. Verion 1.5 includes the Trailfire Guide tab which displays similar marked pages to the page you are currently viewing.