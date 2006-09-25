Customize Google for IE (CG4IE) is an Internet Explorer extension that enhances Google search results. Google has long been one of the most useful tools on the Net, but frequent search engine users may find they can make it even more efficient. Customize Google for IE is an extension for Internet Explorer that adds options to an ordinary Google Search, providing additional links to sources such as Yahoo, Wikipedia, or MSN, Depending on the specifics of the search. Google suggest is set by default so As you type, Google will offer suggestions. CG4IE can be set to add a link to the Wayback Machine, which enables users to see pages that have vanished from the Net. Customize Google for IE is an open source project inspired by and based on the CustomizeGoolgle Firefox extension. Version 0.11 may include unspecified updates, enhancements, or bug fixes.