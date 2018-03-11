Get close to perfect quality and take your photos in HD quality right now.HD Binoculars Mega Zoom is very stable and lets you take really high quality photos with 100% zoom! Use optical and digital zoom! It can even give you x100 zoom! This application can also be used as monocular, binoculars, wire mesh or magnifying glass.It is completely free. works without internet.Hd Binoculars Mega Zoom allows you to take pictures even with 100x zoom (maximum zoom depends on your built-in camera model). You can set the maximum hardware zoom value when taking a photo. The program can also be used as a virtual binoculars, telescope or digital magnifier.You can set the maximum hardware zoom value when taking a photo. In addition, the program mega digital zoom,It will allow you to observe the objects in the far distance and photograph them.Zoom Hd is a full featured and totally free Camera application for camera phones and tablets.Mega zoom Take high-quality photos with the HD camcorder, record video.FEATURES:* Ultra-high quality photos* Full HD quality videos* Face Detection Alternative.* Front / rear camera selection.* Select scene modes, color effects, white balance and exposure compensation.* Select camera and video quality and resolution JPEG.* Video recording time (with optional audio).Burst mode with configurable delay.* To turn off the optional shutter sound.* The GUI works in any direction without any pause to change the direction. Optimize your choice for right and left handed users.* Keys Adjustable volume (to take pictures, zoom, or to change exposure compensation).* Open camera functionality: support for focus modes, scene modes, color effects, white balance, ISO, exposure compensation / lock, face recognition, torch.* Adjustable volume keys.* Multi-touch gesture and one-touch remote control.* To lock the portrait or landscape orientation for the desired photo or video.* Photo effects.- Maximum hardware access to optical and digital zoom.- Camera- Front and rear camera- Zoom scrolling- Flashlight- Manual focus and continuous autofocus- White balancer* Take quality pictures with the excellent HD camera, record video with 1080p.Thank you.