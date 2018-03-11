Capture quality videos with the Zoom HD camera. Take high-resolution photos. Capture quality videos with HD camera application. DSLR camera. Professional camera free.The Zoom HD camera is the best tool for taking pictures. Record videos easily with HD camera. The best design and camera for tablet.Features:- White balance- Macro and micro focus- Night mode- Location targeting- HDR feature- Camera for Android- Switch between front and rear camera- Real-time filters- Color effects- Video recording, voice recording- Timer- Zoom- ISO settings- Add text, show geographic information, add GPS and date- DSLR blur- Professional cameraTake the most beautiful pictures with a DSLR camera. Please let me know your opinion to help me improve the camera.