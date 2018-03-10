F-22 Raptor Live Wallpaper Plus is a live wallpaper application for Android. It retrieves the photos of the advanced jet fighter, F-22 Raptor, from Flickr and then shows the photos on screen sequentially. When all the retrieved photos have been shown, it will retrieve another set of photos.There is an introduction to F-22 Raptor in Wikipedia. You can access the wiki page in the settings screen.In order to use this application, the internet connection has to be turned on. It supports the features as follows :1. It uses your internet connection to retrieve the photos from Flickr, it will show a warning message if the internet connection is not available.2. It does not require a user account to login.3. The time interval between two consecutive photos is configurable.4. User can specify the order of photos to show. There are two orders : sequential order and random order.5. It supports scrolling, rotation and scaling. All are configurable.6. It can show the title, owner name, taken date, the index number and total number of the photo. It is configurable by the user.7. Double-tap to show the next photo. It is also configurable.8. Supports the following transition effects :. Shuffle. Fade-in, fade-out. Horizontal transition. Vertical transition. Diagonal transition. Slide transition. Scale transition. Strip transitionIt is configurable by user.9. It retrieves the photos in a separate task, so there will be no negative impact on user's operations.This application does not gather any information about the user. No personal identifiable information is collected or stored.Images are copyright to their respective owners. Flickr is a trademark of Yahoo, Inc.