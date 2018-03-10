Do you want join to The Ninja Shadow Turtle Photo Editor with shadow ninja character?This is app made for you : The Ninja Shadow Turtle Photo EditorIf you are a fan of ninja rua apps so this app is for you , very simple app to playThe Ninja Shadow Turtle Photo Editor is an adventure app that takes place in a sewer under city .The Ninja Shadow Turtle Photo Editor is a app for fight from a black tiger to save your life.Break, jump over, slide of Shadow turtles under and dodge obstacles for fight.Enjoy the run through the mysterious city .The Ninja Shadow Turtle - Battle and Fight is best ninja shadow fight and ninja combat app 2018.Join to world of alien and mutant ninja.Get ready to be a ninja shadow turtle, the most powerful ninja you have ever seen.Help the Mutant Ninja Rua travel through portals and fight evil in this action-packed street fighting app.You are the perfect little ninja shadow turtle in the universal !Travel with him through the country collecting all the treasures along the way.Use your skills to guide the Turtle Ninja and help him complete each stage and win him all achievements.This app fan of ninja must have !!!Turn your boring photos into live with The Ninja Shadow Turtle Photo Editor, a free photo editors app for kids, teenage, and adults. Easily add ninja turtle mask to your photo by just taking a picture (or choose one from gallery) and choose our collections of cool mutant ninja turtle hero mask and costume stickers such as Michelangelo, Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael, and many more. Mix all of the stickers, frames, and effects together to get awesome photos just like editing in photoshop. This photo montage editors app can use for various purposes such as make your photos more attractive, create fun photos with friends and family, hide yourself from public, etc... Download now and have fun with The Ninja Shadow Turtle Photo Editor!App Features:* Easy to use* Take a picture using front or back camera of your phone* Choose photos from photo gallery or SD Card* Huge collection of ninja turtle stickers* Enlarge, shrink, delete and flip stickers* Photo frame and photo collage* Stunning HD graphics* Save and Share amazing photos on facebook, instagram, or any social media* Set your cool images as wallpaper* No internet connection required* Absolutely free!