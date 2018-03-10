If you love video capture and you always want it easy and highlight the metal or jewelry product without spending a lot of money and buying camera equipment, KiraKira is the key to this. KiraKira correct? Well let's start with the features will right?KiraKira is a new camera related application which will let you do amazing things with photos and pictures.This app allows you to create videos and photos with cool glitter effect, using nothing but your phone camera or the pictures you have on social media. You have lots and lots of options, like adding twinkle, airly, color and more to make your video impressive.Auto set time for short clips you can upload on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter.... Here you have nice sparkling effect and you can use your front camera for using the cool "Selfie" modes. Find interesting people who can comment and rate your awesome creations through social media. All that looks simple and all but What is KiraKira?How can I create my own fun and unique video or improve my photos? The answer comes in a few simple steps. First you need to choose photos from your phone gallery, "Facebook" or "Instagram". Then create a cool short story using your favorite photos, set the time, use the effects and swipe for changing the effect in the app and transform your photos & videos like you're supposed to.Then you can share your story on social media, like "Facebook", "Instagram", "Twitter" or go to the KiraKira App Online community and upload your creation there and wait for those reactions.We suggest you make your own life story a better one with KiraKira App.