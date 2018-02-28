Color Divide Effect is a live Camera Filter Effect using Chromatic Aberration Filter to frequently divde your Photo in the elementary Colors like in many Music Videos. Red, Green and Blue (RGB) are the elementary Colors which can get mixed up to any other Color. Now you can divide Colors in your live Camera Preview seeing the frequently happening Chromatic Aberration Effect.Activate Chromatic Aberration Filter and get a frequently Color Dividing Effect with the top right Button. Take Photos with the Photo Button to the right. Impress your Friends now using the special Chromatic Aberration Color Filter Effect watching through your smartphone and take Pictures!