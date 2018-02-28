Although Christmas day is on 25th of December, the holiday spirit starts much sooner, when we start putting up the "Christmas decorations" . With this Christmas Tree Decoration - My Xmas Tree game you can customize your holiday evergreen in many different and spectacular ways. Choose your ornaments and color combinations to have the best Xmas tree fun ever. Christmas spirit is all about spending time with your family, and this photo sticker app will definitely bring your family closer. Your kids will enjoy playing Christmas tree decoration games on your phone while you tell them a Santa Claus story.Christmas Tree Decoration - My Xmas Tree Features:A huge choice of realistic Christmas ornamentsEasy and fun photo editing program!Cool sticker collection for your family tree pictures!Make the decorations big or small so they fit perfectly!Add "Christmas gifts" at the bottom!Make it shine bright with amazing "Christmas lights"Upload an Xmas tree image from your device!Take a pic directly from your holiday candy camera app!Or use a tree template from this Christmas game !Cool photo effects will make your decorations look spectacular!Share "my Xmas tree" photos to social media apps directly!Family Christmas apps!Is your house the most beautiful one when it comes to outdoor Christmas decorations? If you like to compete with friends and neighbors about who has the prettiest Xmas tree, then this is the right app for you. Christmas tree decorating is fun for the whole family and an important part of the holiday tradition. Get everyone involved with this Christmas Tree Decoration - My Xmas Tree app. Even if the kids are too small to hang the Christmas tree decorations, they can participate with this Xmas photo editor app. It's a great way to teach your kids about Christmas, because they love playing fun games on your phone, and they can be creative and learn about colors at the same time while you tell them about the reindeer, Santa Claus and the north pole.Spirit of Christmas tree game!If you think it's time to put up your Christmas tree, you can practice on this Christmas Tree Decoration - My Xmas Tree app first and create the perfect design for your real evergreen. If your kids are away for college or work in a different town, ask them to do the design and they can send it back to you. You can then use the image as a model for your Christmas decor ideas. So, when they come home on "Christmas eve" or for Christmas dinner the tree that they designed will be waiting for them. Or make your own white Christmas tree wallpaper with this winter wonderland photo stickers app ! Add some Christmas stockings, candy cane, a little snowman , some bells and a big star on top!Preserve nature - don't cut down trees !If you think that global warming is a big issue then you are aware of how many trees get cut down for Christmas. Don't be part of the problem, be the solution. Use Christmas Tree Decoration - My Xmas Tree app to decorate a fake evergreen. Share your image on social networks and say Save Trees decorate a plastic one with this ornaments photo editor. Christmas is time of the year when we shouldn't be selfish so even though you may want a big natural and traditional Christmas tree you should take care of planet Earth. If you share the same opinion share the app with your friends and raise awareness about cutting down trees!Don't be a Grinch! Download this FREE app and have a Merry Christmas! HO HO HO