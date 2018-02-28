DON'T JUST DREAM OF A WHITE CHRISTMAS - make it happen by using the best "Christmas photo editor" on the market - Christmas Photo Frames PRO! May the magic of Christmas never end with these cheerful and jolly New Year and Christmas frames! Select your favorite holiday pictures from the gallery, choose among many lovely "Christmas frames free", add special photo effects, like glitter, sparkle, Santa hats, candy canes, tinsel, garland mistletoe, Christmas decorations and make the best Merry Christmas pictures, just in time for the 12 days of Christmas! Don't ask yourself "how many days until Christmas" - make it red and green immediately by downloading this collection of "photo frames and effects" and adding holiday cheer to them! Add New Year photo borders and merry Christmas frames to your festive pictures and sprinkle Christmas magic over your favorite selfies! Enchanting holiday photo frames and editing photo app awaits you - make a real winter wonderland of all of your Christmas pictures and let the jingle bells be your guide all the way to the silent night!HOW TO USE CHRISTMAS PHOTO FRAMES PROSelect a Christmas photo from your gallery, or take a new one with your Christmas camera!Choose your favorite "Christmas photo frame" from our huge collection of lovely photo frames!Add special visual effects like party effects, sepia filters, black and white camera filters, vaporwave aesthetics photo effects and other lovely "Christmas effects"!Save your creation as a Christmas wallpaper, or send it to your friends and family over the major social networks!A huge number of "Christmas frames for photos"!Various holiday effects for pictures!Easy saving and sharing!We wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!CHRISTMAS IS TOO SPARKLY - said no one ever, so why wouldn't you download Christmas Photo Frames PRO and add a little sparkle and glitter to all of your holiday pics! May the miracles of Christmas fill your heart with joy, and our Christmas frames app will take care of all of your pictures and selfies! Use the photo editing app to add frames to pictures, apply special effects to selfies or make a perfect Christmas photo collage to wish somebody happy holidays! Our "Christmas photo montage" will illuminate your pictures with bright and shiny Christmas lights, garland, baubles, wreaths, snowflakes, elves and bells! Write your own Christmas story with pictures - use different photo frames and post your framed pictures all over the major social networks! Share holiday cheer and joy with the world by using this Christmas photo editing app! Christmas tree photo frames, fairy lights borders, elves on a shelf photo maker - the choice is yours - spice up your pictures with "Christmas photo filters", tune faces and have a lot of fun during the winter holidays with one of the best Christmas apps on the market!DECK THE HALLS with Christmas Photo Frames PRO! Tis the season to be jolly, to shine and sparkle brighter than the colorful Christmas lights, so why wouldn't you download this collection of "free photo frames" and embellish that one special "Christmas photo" from the gallery! Or all of them, it doesn't matter! Our holiday photo frames and effects app has all the icicles to make your photos cool enough for the major social networks, and all the hot chocolate to warm up the cold winter nights with the best frames for "Christmas pictures"! Let it snow on your holiday pictures, start the Christmas countdown right away with the ultimate "photo editor for Christmas" - Christmas Photo Frames PRO will let you believe in Santa once again and fill you with Christmas spirit this Christmas Eve! We wish you a Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!