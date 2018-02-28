Ho, ho, ho...Merry Xmas! It's our favorite time of year! Merry Christmas Photo Editor - Holiday Cards is a new image editing app that lets you decorate your pics and create pretty holiday greeting cards! We prepared plenty of super cute Merry Christmas stickers for you so install the app and let the euphoria start. Embellish your magical moments spent with family and friends with this festive card maker! The best Christmas picture editor and photo booth offers you a chance to send fantastic personalized ecards that you will beautify as you wish! Surprise your loved ones by making a unique ph-oto montage that will reflect all the happiness and joy! This is a Merry Christmas face camera that will leave you in high spirits - share your sparkling pics online to let everyone be a part of holiday euphoria!Features:New holiday app with wonderful Christmas photo effects and the best image filters!Selfie camera photo editor to share your festive greetings!The newest collection of photo stickers and stamps for Xmas and New Year!Design your own Christmas photo montage with glitter photo frames!Choose a picture you want to use from your gallery or take one on the spot!Pick favorite cute picture stickers and frames to decorate your holiday card!Draw and add text to photo, enhance your image with fabulous photo filters and effects!Save and share your Christmas photo collage with friends via social networks!Download Merry Christmas Photo Editor - Holiday Cards completely free today to make jovial images and photo Christmas cards that you will cherish forever! Xmas is a state of mind! In order to make these days even more memorable for you, our team created the most creative holiday photo editor! Don't wait to dress up images in the shimmering Christmas photo booth! Discover the sweetest stickers and stamps for pictures like the mistletoe, Christmas lights and more! Join the adventure that this free photo editing software offers! Enjoy spending time with your family, take cool selfies and open the Merry Christmas camera to beautify your pics instantly! Your images will be a hit on social networks with this cute sticker photo edit for girls! And when the red and white dresses come out, it' officially the right time to start the Christmas countdown!Merry Christmas Photo Editor - Holiday Cards with stickers of all shapes and sizes!Make an impressive holiday photo collage using only the sweetest filters for pictures! And when you are done with image editing, you can show your love by sending authentic Christmas greeting cards online! Apply a vintage camera filter to make unique pictures that will be a real change for your image gallery! You can write text on pictures to personalize and diy Christmas cards! The best of Xmas apps is guaranteed to help you make the perfect holiday album! Get festive with our Christmas editor for pictures and the coolest photo decorator app for kids and adults alike! Equip your devices with colorful Xmas photo frames and ornaments for pics! Have you already written to Santa? There's one thing you don't have to add to your Christmas wish list because it's completely free - Merry Christmas Photo Editor - Holiday Cards app!Go ahead and design your own Merry Christmas cards for the happiest time of year!Share the joy, the laughter and create memories that will last forever! Now you can dress them up as you wish using the newest photo sticker maker! Apply sparkly Christmas effects for pictures to embellish each moment spent with your dearest ones. Our team prepared a set of carefully designed holiday stickers for pictures so your selfies will get all the attention on social networks! And if you are throwing a big party, just use new images as a fun Christmas invitation maker! Send virtual love cards and get inspired with Merry Christmas Photo Editor - Holiday Cards !