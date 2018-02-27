Fisheye Camera-Effect Filter

Fisheye Camera Filter uses a Wide Angle Lens Effect like you look out of a sphere and everything moves arount the edges. Feel like a Pro Skater using a Action Camera like Go Hero Pro, target you in the middle of the view like you are in the middle of the world.Turn your usual Smartphone Camera into a Hero Action Cam making everthing look spectecular or dangerous high like you are a extrem sports star. No matter what you look at, it looks like you are an Action Star acting in a Action Movie.Watch as everything goes beyond the edges while you walk, run, drive, skate or move just from one place to another with Action Fisheye Camera Effect App.
