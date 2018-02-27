HD camera is a all-powerful and completely free Camera app for Android. HD camera also offers the photo editor, and other creative panorama photo mode for you to make hd photos and hd video.Features About HD Camera:* support for focus modes, scene modes, color effects, white balance, ISO, exposure compensation/lock, face detection, torch.* Video recording (including HD, and taking photos while recording video).* Zoom via multi-touch gesture and single-touch control.* Countdown pictures.* Optional GPS location tagging (geotagging) of photos and videos.* Support for HDR (with auto-alignment and ghost removal) and Exposure Bracketing.* Support for Camera2 API: manual focus distance; manual ISO; manual exposure time; manual white balance temperature; RAW (DNG) files.* View mode ( sports, night , sunset , party ).* Front and rear camera toggle.* Shoot and produce a panoramic photo , taken immersive 360-degree panorama.* Viewfinder displays sensor can capture the full screen , and not crop the image.* Panorama mode requires the use of a gyro sensor.