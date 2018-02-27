A brand new picture frames app to make your own calendar for the following year. You should start the year with fabulous calendar pics. Download "2018 Calendar Frames" and put your image in great looking frame. Each month will look different with a variety of frame designs for your photos. Take selfies as much as you want and put them in magnificent calendar frames. Frame photos for each month according to the season and the weather outside. You can now decorate your pictures and make calendar with high quality frames! Enjoy the whole year long with your pictures on calendar 2018.O Decorate photos with beautiful photo effects, photo stickers & borders!O Frame photo with stylish photo frame editor!O Many personalized photo frames of different shape and style!O Choose your favorite photo frame design!O Select photo from phone gallery and put image in a picture frame!O Zoom, rotate, scale and crop images to fit the frame!O Have fun with picture framing!O Create fantastic framed art with picture frames for free!O Set framed pictures as background wallpaper!O Share your pics on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram!O Enjoy in photo editing with lovely photo frames!O Beautify your selfie pics with pretty frames for photos!O Download great picture editing app for Android mobile or tablet device!O Edit photos and enjoy in photo framing!Are you bored with the calendar you already have on you phone? 2018 Calendar Frames is an amazing picture framing app which will let you add your own photos to the calendar. All months of the year will look completely different when you add your perfect selfie. Now it's time to use your old pictures which were saved somewhere in your phone gallery. Get ready for the completely new start of the year.Would you like to decorate your phone calendar? 2018 Calendar Frames offer the latest selection of photo frames of stylish designs for each month. Adorable "photo frame" is ready, absolutely free you just have to upload your favorite selfie pic. Download this magnificent photo editor and make your calendar for 2018. This will be the most beautiful calendar that you've ever had. You can even print your photo art and hang it on the wall.Frame photo in frames of different designs and styles from square picture frames, oval picture frames, heart photo frame to circle frame. Have fun with framing pictures and designing your own calendar. A huge variety of cool borders for "calendar 2018"! Get ready for the best frames ever! You can now use your trendy "2018 calendar" frames to mark your appointments, tasks, reminders or birthdays. Download 2018 Calendar Frames the best "calendar for 2018". Personalized "picture frames" are specially created for New Year! 2018 Calendar Frames great app for everyone who like photo editing!*Android is a trademark of Google Inc.