Want to shoot amazing video and photos with your Nikon D750? - Instructional video on all aspects of camera and photography. On the go video playback. No WIFI required after initial install for watching in the field. Common DSLR terms explained. Subjects include: Introduction to the Nikon D750Chapter 1- Nikon D750 Camera Tour- Camera Tour: Top of Camera- Camera Tour: Sides of Camera- Camera Tour: Back of CameraChapter 2- Image Area, Quality & Size Settings- Selecting the Image Area- Image Quality & SizeChapter 3- Metering, Exposure & Release Modes- Metering Modes- Auto & Flash Off Modes- Scene Modes- User Setting Modes- Effects Modes- P, S, A, & M Modes- Understanding ISO- Release ModesChapter 4- Live View & Movie Mode- Live View Autofocus- Live View Settings & Displays- Shooting ModesChapter 5- Playback- Playback Displays- Processing Images In-CameraChapter 6- Focus Modes & Image Sharpness- Autofocus Modes- Autofocus Area Modes- Autofocus Scenarios- Other Factors of FocusChapter 7- Menu System Tour- Playback Menu- Photo Shooting Menu- Movie Shooting Menu- Custom Settings Menu- Setup Menu- My Menu & Recent SettingsChapter 8- Controlling Color & Tone- White Balance- Picture ControlsChapter 9- Using the Built-In Flash- Using the Built-In WifiThis training content was produced by QuickPro, LLC. This product is not sponsored by Nikon, Corp. or its subsidiaries. Nikon Product Names and terminology are trademarks of Nikon, Corp.