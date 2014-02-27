GESTURES Camera The Next Generation CameraNot gonna lie to you this camera app will be a challenge to use at first.But you will never go back to using your old camera apps once you learn a few basic features of GESTURES Camera.Think of this camera app as a clear window to your beautiful moments in life, and you can capture them effortlessly using simple gestures without the clutter or restrictions you had on traditional camera apps.There are no unnecessary buttons or gimmicks. Its just you and your pictures... and nothing in between.We are still working on additional features and a number of improvements, so please keep an eye out for our next awesome update!