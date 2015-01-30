X2 Selfie - Mirror Effect

By Appize Studio |

Do you love selfie?Do you love mirror / water effect in photos? Do you love doing it on your own?------------------------------------------X2 Selfie allows you to create mirror / water effect in your photos. You can create left-right, up-down, reflection, repeating as well as reflection style enabled photos with this photo editor app. - Easy with 3 steps: choose photo -> select effect -> choose dimension - Many beautiful color effects- Share Facebook, Twitter, Google+------------------------------------------Contact info:Website: www.appizestudio.comEmail: appizestudio.cs@gmail.comFacebook: www.facebook.com/appizestudio------------------------------------------Enjoy your life with your beautiful photos!!!Content rating: Everyone
PriceCAD0
LicenseFree
File Size5.45 MB
Version1.0
Operating System Android
System RequirementsCompatible with 2.3.3 and above.

