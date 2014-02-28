Over 1 million users loved our app. Especially for you we've made it even better!Want to have an original photo on your social networking profile?This amazing app will make it for you!!One Color Photo Lite is an application for making beautiful photos with selective color technique. This effect relies on mixing colorful pixels with those in grayscale. You can choose which color will be presented as real color, and which colors will be presented in grayscale. This is great tool for making artistic photos. You can share them instantly on social networking services! (Only in full version)Join over a million users and start making amazing videos! Post them everywhere and take your followers' breath away! #onecolorapp ! Extra Features !!* Unique Selective Color Technique* Unlimited Choices users can choose every existing color to be visible, and define which other colors should be presented in grayscale* Live Preview feature that allows users preview framing and color settings before taking the photo.* Beautiful Gallery you can admire your photos in build-in gallery. Photographs look like they were presented in art exhibition!* Full Sharing users can send their photos directly to Facebook, Tumblr, Twitter and also to e-mail! (Only in full version of the app)* Edit Existing Photos an app gives you a possibility to edit every photo in your Photo Library, just like it would be taken with One Color Photo!* Full Resolution PhotosDont forget to tag your photos #onecolorapp when you upload them onto Twitter and Instagram! We will reward the best ones at the end of each month!You've gotta get it !!