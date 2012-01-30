Universal iPhone/iPad application is coming soon! Grab a copy of Photo Cloud for special discounted price! Photo Cloud Application lets you easily store your photo albums in the iCloud storage. It's a simple tool to import photos from local or network sources and synchronize them between all your devices. It also lets you present your photos in beautiful and dynamic slideshow presentation with different transition styles and color filters applied to photos.Application is designed for iPhone and iPod Touch running iOS 5 or higher.For more information please visit http://www.photocloudapp.com---Apple and iCloud are registered trademarks of Apple Inc.