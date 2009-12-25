d-bagifier

By Work's Out |

Download
Download
================================= 50% OFF FOR A LIMITED TIME!=================================Known in the wild as 'porcupine heads', 'posers', 'tools', and the more common 'douche' or 'douchebag'- the style is unmistakable. Seen doing their mating dance in nightclubs and pool parties around the world - their orange glow, stupid hand signs and spiky hair give them away.Once only spotted in Long Island and on the Jersey Shore driving Irocs and Escalades, the d-bag has multiplied like a virus - infecting major cities and small towns alike. Using highly powerful d-bag technology the d-baggery that once took hours in a spray tanning booth to attain is available for you on the iPhone.Guido it up in seconds in the safety of your own home.**NOTE: Huge Apps is not responsible for the shrinkage that may occur by using d-bagifier - please treat this power technology with the respect it deserves.D-bagifier is a photo editor that allows you to take a picture, or select one from your library and apply bagcoutrements easily and professionally. Overly gelled hair and giant bling is only part of the costume available in d-bagifier to help you achieve the poser state of mind known as d-bag. Easily add one or more accessories, position them, rotate them, resize them and then save your creation off, email it, or post it to Facebook, Twitter or the public D-bag galleryA few hair options:Spiky HairPorcupinus HeadusThe FauxSlick and ThickSome of the guidoriffic accessories:BlingSexy Orange GlowHeadbandsVisorsTilted HatsCubic ZirconiaOVER 30 Options for dbagging yourself, your friends, your family, even your pets, with FREE Updates coming all the time.For fans of:StachetasticMulletizerNewsifier80sHairoidsVodka and Diet RedBullFlight ControlStick WarsSpray on tansBikini BlastEmergency RadioSpiky hairAnd more
PriceUSD1.99
LicensePurchase
File Size1.72 MB
Version3.0
Operating System iOS
System RequirementsCompatible with iPhone and iPod touch., Requires iPhone OS 2.2 or later., iTunes account required

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All