Convert Image is a graphic file converter for JPG, GIF, TIF, BMP, EMF, PNG, PCX, TGA, WMF, RAS, and J2K. Automate your conversions with the built in scheduler, or the command line interface. A COM/ActiveX interface is also available for programmers. In addition to file conversion, many special processes have been included. For example manipulate (resize, rotate, flip) color manipulation, special effects, and filters.