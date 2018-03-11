HoudahGeo is a photo geocoding and geotagging tool. Use HoudahGeo to attach GPS coordinates and location names to your photos. Location information adds to the "story" of a photo. A photo pinned to a map has context. A series of tagged photos documents the path taken. Unfortunately, many digital cameras still lack GPS receivers. This is where HoudahGeo steps in. HoudahGeo tags digital photos with GPS location information. HoudahGeo writes future-proof EXIF and XMP tags to JPEG and RAW image files. Just like a GPS-enabled camera. HoudahGeo adds geotags to JPEG and RAW image files. This creates a permanent record of where a photo was taken. Just like a GPS-enabled camera. Industry-standard EXIF, XMP, and IPTC geotags allow photo cataloging tools to organize and find photos by location. Geotagging with HoudahGeo follows an easy 3-step workflow: Load, Process, then Output.