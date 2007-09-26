GoogleHotKeys

By Pete Warden |

Download
Download
GoogleHotKeys is an Internet Explorer 7 add-on that adds keyboard accelerators to Google results pages, using the arrow keys and return to navigate. It also highlights all search terms on the pages you find, offers a split-screen preview through the P key, and checks for dead or cloaked links. Version 1.01 includes unspecified updates.
LicenseFree
File Size32.48 kB
Version1.01
Operating System Windows Windows Vista Windows XP
System RequirementsWindows XP/Vista, Firefox: 1.0 and 2.0.0

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All