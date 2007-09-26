GoogleHotKeys is an Internet Explorer 7 add-on that adds keyboard accelerators to Google results pages, using the arrow keys and return to navigate. It also highlights all search terms on the pages you find, offers a split-screen preview through the P key, and checks for dead or cloaked links. Version 1.01 includes unspecified updates.
|License
|Free
|File Size
|32.48 kB
|Version
|1.01
|Operating System
|Windows Windows Vista Windows XP
|System Requirements
|Windows XP/Vista, Firefox: 1.0 and 2.0.0