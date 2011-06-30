PCS PDF creator is the best free PDF Creator online today. It comes with easy to use features and offers many easy upgrades. This was developed with Microsoft Formats in mind. Some of the best things about this software include fast and easy conversions that keep the format of text, pictures, and url's. How it Works Open your word document that needs to be converted to a PDF and then start printing process. Do this by pressing CTRL+P and choose to send file to PCS PDF Creator. After that, PCS will open automatically. You will see the same window as you see for the Customize PCS feature. In there, you can set all kinds of changes, such as quality of PDF, document properties and security options like setting a password. It's really simple to use it and it gives you extra options. You can get a lot out of this freeware PDF creator download. It also has a very easy to use user interface that anyone can understand and operate. PCS PDF Creator is brought to you through YourPDFConverter. This beneficial free PDF solution gives fantastic downloads, support, and stable solutions for anyone to use. More benefits of this PDF Creator include the ability to create professional PDF files from almost any format. You can do conversions from Word, Excel, Powerpoint, CAD, and many other formats into clean PDF files.