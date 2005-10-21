GlobalOffice

GlobalOffice is platform independent secure online office package that enables sharing of office documents globally through Web. GlobalOffice is a plug-in for Microsoft Office. GlobalOffice includes eWord plug-in to Word processors that enables access to documents online, eSpreadsheet plug-in to spreadsheet processors that enables access to spreadsheets online, and ePresentation plug-in to presentations that enables access to presentations online. GlobalOffice can be used for local documents/spreadsheets/presentations can be saved into a remote secure server in XML format and they can be opened from remote server into local applications in any desired format.
LicenseFree
File Size3.01 MB
Version2.02
Operating System Windows Me Windows 3.x Windows Windows 98 Windows 2000 Windows 95 Windows NT Windows XP
System RequirementsWindows 3.x/95/98/Me/NT/2000/XP/2003 Server

