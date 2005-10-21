GlobalOffice is platform independent secure online office package that enables sharing of office documents globally through Web. GlobalOffice is a plug-in for Microsoft Office. GlobalOffice includes eWord plug-in to Word processors that enables access to documents online, eSpreadsheet plug-in to spreadsheet processors that enables access to spreadsheets online, and ePresentation plug-in to presentations that enables access to presentations online. GlobalOffice can be used for local documents/spreadsheets/presentations can be saved into a remote secure server in XML format and they can be opened from remote server into local applications in any desired format.