GlobalOffice is platform independent secure online office package that enables sharing of office documents globally through Web. GlobalOffice is a plug-in for Microsoft Office. GlobalOffice includes eWord plug-in to Word processors that enables access to documents online, eSpreadsheet plug-in to spreadsheet processors that enables access to spreadsheets online, and ePresentation plug-in to presentations that enables access to presentations online. GlobalOffice can be used for local documents/spreadsheets/presentations can be saved into a remote secure server in XML format and they can be opened from remote server into local applications in any desired format.
|License
|Free
|File Size
|3.01 MB
|Version
|2.02
|Operating System
|Windows Me Windows 3.x Windows Windows 98 Windows 2000 Windows 95 Windows NT Windows XP
|System Requirements
|Windows 3.x/95/98/Me/NT/2000/XP/2003 Server