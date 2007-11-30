Free 25 Language Phrasebook: German, French, Spanish, Catalan, Portuguese, Italian, Greek, Danish, Dutch, Swedish, Norwegian, Finnish, Czech, Polish, Hungarian, Russian, Croatian, Turkish, Hebrew, Arabic, Japanese, Chinese, Indonesian, Malay, and Thai. Navigate from Table of Contents or search for words or phrases. Features: Multi-Platform device capability (PDA, smartphone, PC), No matter which device you use (Windows Mobile, Symbian OS, Pocket PC, Palm OS, Blackberry, or Desktop), you will not lose any functionality. Search function, navigate from Table of Contents or read page by page, add Bookmarks, text annotation and mark-up, add free-hand drawings- Touch screen page turn- Access the guide anytime, anywhere.Version 6.1 adds over 10 languages.