Poppy Chops is a fun and colorful way to create real sounding ringtones (TrueTones) on your PC using your CD or digital music collection. You can even record your own voice. Your favorite audio grabs downloaded to your mobile phone as a TrueTone. With Poppy Chops, you can listen to your favorite tune every time it rings. Just download the Poppy Chops application to your PC. Next, cruise your PC or CD. Open a song or file in Poppy Chops and select the part you like most, like the chorus. Poppy Chops converts the sound into a TrueTone and sends it to your phone. Currently Poppy Chops only works in Australia.