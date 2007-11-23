The m2:Server SMS Gateway provides your organization with an extensible, easy to use platform for SMS message exchange. Designed for the demanding enterprise environment, m2:Server enables businesses to extend their existing messaging systems to send and receive SMS messages. m2:Server provides: 2-way SMS message support (e-mail to SMS and SMS to e-mail); seamless integration with any SMTP compliant e-mail server; extended integration features when used with Microsoft Exchange and Lotus Domino; extensive event logging and alerting systems; unified management Console for configuration and administration tasks; comprehensive Reporting module; Anti-Spam Filter; Multilingual (Unicode) content support; Concatenated message support for both incoming and outgoing messages; Microsoft SQL Server database support. Version 2.3.1 includes new SQL DB Wizard.