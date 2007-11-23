m2 Server

The m2:Server SMS Gateway provides your organization with an extensible, easy to use platform for SMS message exchange. Designed for the demanding enterprise environment, m2:Server enables businesses to extend their existing messaging systems to send and receive SMS messages. m2:Server provides: 2-way SMS message support (e-mail to SMS and SMS to e-mail); seamless integration with any SMTP compliant e-mail server; extended integration features when used with Microsoft Exchange and Lotus Domino; extensive event logging and alerting systems; unified management Console for configuration and administration tasks; comprehensive Reporting module; Anti-Spam Filter; Multilingual (Unicode) content support; Concatenated message support for both incoming and outgoing messages; Microsoft SQL Server database support. Version 2.3.1 includes new SQL DB Wizard.
PriceUSD79
LicenseFree to try
File Size24.27 MB
Version2.3.1
Operating System Windows Windows XP Windows NT Windows 2000
System RequirementsWindows NT/2000/XP/2003 Server, GSM Modem or Data capable Cellphone.

