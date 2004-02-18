Plinksoft RingtoneComposer is a polyphonic and monophonic ringtone converter for mobile phone. It can convert polyphonic format between MIDI, SP-MIDI and SMAF (also known as MMF), also can convert monophonic format between MIDI, RTTTL, Nokia Composer format and ringtone Key-In methods of different handsets. It supports the following mobile phone brands: Alcatel, Motorola, Nec, Nokia, Panasonic, Philips, Samsung, Siemens, Sony, Sony-Ericsson, Amoi, Bird, Dbtel, Eastcom, Legend, LG, Okwap, Putian-Toshiba, Soutec, TCL, Toplux, ZTE, etc. Software Features: 1) Interface is clear at a glance. 2) Setup ringtone title, speed, LED status and Vibration Status. 3) Clip ringtone from long midi or smaf file. 4) Separate several midi channels from many complex channels midi or smaf file. 5) Setup music instrument to every midi or smaf channel. 6) Support all smaf(MA-1/MA-2/MA-3/MA-5). 7) Compose your own music by click mouse or keyboard. 8) Reversely convert ringtone Key-In methods of most handsets into RTTTL format. 9) Preview ringtone files in handy ringtone manager. 10) Online Update version.