NotePager 32 is an easy to use software tool that allows free SMS message sending to mobile phones or pagers. Send SMS messages to one or more paging devices via a computer. NotePager 32 supports sending messages to cell phones, PCMCIA pagers cards, Nextel, PCS, or digital phones. A built-in character counter allows message length monitoring.
LicenseFree
File Size3.65 MB
Version3.0
Operating System Windows 98 Windows 95 Windows XP Windows Windows 2000 Windows Me Windows NT
System Requirements

