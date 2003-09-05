NotePager 32 is an easy to use software tool that allows free SMS message sending to mobile phones or pagers. Send SMS messages to one or more paging devices via a computer. NotePager 32 supports sending messages to cell phones, PCMCIA pagers cards, Nextel, PCS, or digital phones. A built-in character counter allows message length monitoring.
|License
|Free
|File Size
|3.65 MB
|Version
|3.0
|Operating System
|Windows 98 Windows 95 Windows XP Windows Windows 2000 Windows Me Windows NT
|System Requirements