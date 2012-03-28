Firewall Builder

Firewall Builder is a multi-platform firewall configuration and management system. It consists of a GUI and set of policy compilers for various firewall platforms. It helps users maintain a database of objects and allows policy editing using simple drag-and-drop operations. The GUI and policy compilers are completely independent, this provides for a consistent abstract model and the same GUI for different firewall platforms. It currently supports iptables, ipfilter, ipfw, OpenBSD pf and Cisco PIX.
