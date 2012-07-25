.NET xPorter for Microsoft Excel

By xPortTools |

Download
Download
.NET xPorter for Microsoft Excel provides fast export of data from ADO.NET DataSet/DataTable/DataView into Microsoft Excel files without using Excel or any other tools or providers. By using ADO.NET DataSet as a bridge between itself and your database, .NET xPorter allows you to export data into a MicrosoftÃ???Ã??Ã?Â® Excel file or memory stream from virtually any database.
PriceUSD79
LicenseFree to try
File Size8.77 MB
Version3.4.0.7
Operating System Windows XP Windows Windows 7 Windows Vista
System RequirementsMicrosoft .Net Framework 2.0 or later

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All