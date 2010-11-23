The Hironico Db Tool is a graphical DB front-end written in Java that can be run on all major platforms today. The goal is to provide a feature rich tool that can connect to RDBMS of any vendor without the need of installing a specific client each time. It features exclusive visual Db to explore the tables graphically, database extract and copy (even from one vendor to another), query manager to keep your favorites queries, automatic ZIPPED BLOB detection and display, query history keeps you past queries to recall them, and can connect to virtually any database that supports Java JDBC.