Express Db Backup is a command line utility that helps users manage backups of their MsSQL Express 2008 databases. Users can specify a list of databases to run backup queries on in the application's db_conn.xml file. When executed the application will run a database backup against all the connection entries in the db_conn.xml file. Once completed the application will look at the specified source directory for backed up databases, combine them, compress them, date stamp them, and move them to the specified destination directory. A sample batch file is provided for automation, similarly the application can be scheduled through Window's scheduled tasks.