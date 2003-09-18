Pocket Database Viewer Plus(Access,Excel,Oracle) let you synchronize & view, update, and manage Microsoft Access, Excel, Oracle, FoxPro, dBase, or any ODBC enabled database with Pocket PC. Get updated desktop data on device and device data on desktop automatically. Keep your desktop and Pocket PC database synchronized. Synchronize data at specific date-time, view one record at a time or all at once. Add, remove, and modify records. Export records to text files, customize the way you view date and time fields, search for particular keywords in a database, create new database on Pocket PC, and import Pocket PC side database on PC as a .csv .It also Supports Unicode language database such as Japanese, Chinese, Korean, Russian.